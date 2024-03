Child safe after car stolen on NW Side with 11 year old still inside, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for person who stole a car with a child still inside Friday night.

Chicago police are looking for person who stole a car with a child still inside Friday night.

Chicago police are looking for person who stole a car with a child still inside Friday night.

Chicago police are looking for person who stole a car with a child still inside Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle was stolen on the northwest side with an 11-year-old boy inside.

Chicago police said the child was inside a Ford sedan that was left running when it was taken near Lincoln Avenue and Devon at around 11 p.m. on Friday night.

A short time later, the car was recovered at Devon and McCormick in Lincolnwood.

The child was unharmed, police said.

So far no one is in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating.