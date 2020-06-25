12-year-old girl shot in West Englewood on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old girl was shot Thursday while playing outside in West Englewood on the South Side.According to Chicago police, around 1:15 a.m., the girl was playing on the sidewalk in the 6800-block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a white SUV started shooting.The girl was struck in the lower back and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.