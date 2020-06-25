12-year-old girl shot in West Englewood on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old girl was shot Thursday while playing outside in West Englewood on the South Side.
According to Chicago police, around 1:15 a.m., the girl was playing on the sidewalk in the 6800-block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a white SUV started shooting.
The girl was struck in the lower back and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
