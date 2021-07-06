Child tax credit to help bring thousands of Ill. children out of poverty

CHICAGO, Ill (WLS) -- A visit to a free Chicago Park District splash pad on a hot day is a perfect activity for Shauna Schumer's kids. The nanny, who wasn't able to work during the pandemic, is happy to hear of some financial relief coming her way.
"I hope it helps a lot of families to just be back on their feet where they need to be or just help pay bills that are past due," she said.
Senator Dick Durbin stood with Congresswoman Robin Kelly and Marie Newman, as well as with families and advocates, at Pulaski Park Tuesday to remind parents of a new benefit expected to bring thousands of children out of poverty.
"Of all the things we do in Washington, here is something real," Durbin said. "Families see real money. Money they can use to pay rent and utilities."
"It will start hitting bank accounts July 15 because some Americans have no idea that they will start receiving monthly checks," Kelly added.
RELATED: What to know before 1st child tax credit payment hits your account
Starting in mid-July, families will receive up to $300 per child each month through December as part of the Child Tax Credit, bringing economic security to an estimated 2.5 million Illinois children.
Delia Perez said she will get the benefit for her teenage son and her older daughter will get the benefit for her granddaughter. It comes at a time when they are all living together and Perez was laid off.
"She's like 'Momma when is it coming,' [and] I'm like, Calm down, you're getting it.' She says. 'Is it fake or real?' I say. 'It's real,'" Perez explains.
Jason Claybron had to stay with his sister with his twins when his construction job dried up last year.
"Right now, with this, I can get back in my own place," Claybron said. "Get their own beds so they don't got to sleep on no couch, no floor."
While the payments are supposed to end after December, advocates like those at Economic Security for Illinois are trying to get the payments extended and to include undocumented immigrants with children.
The video featured is from a previous report.
Child tax credit to help bring thousands of Ill. children out of poverty
When do we get the child tax credit in July?
TOP STORIES
Show More