Child Tax Credits: 1st payments sent July 15 welcomed by Chicago area families

The beefed-up credit will provide them with extra funds each month through the end of 2021 along with a tax break next year.
Christopher House in Uptown is a non-profit that offers education and support for low-income families. People there said the child tax credit payments that start July 15 are needed.
"I know this means a lot for my families and they know this extra income is coming," said Adejumoke "Jummy" Akinbusuyi, Christopher House's Uptown Site Director. "I am happy for them. They are so grateful right now that this is something that can really ease their financial stress and pay their bills."
Earlier Thursday, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky stood with the organization's CEO and some of their clients.
"I promised I would contribute to my kids college fund and not spend it all on the bills," parent Aderonke Awoboa said.
"We are definitely working on making it permanent or at least extending it so it doesn't run out at the end of the year," Schakowsky said.
Christopher House has seen greater needs from their families and has offered more supplies, support and financial help in the last year, so federal help now and after the end of the year would be welcomed news for families dealing with lingering effects of the pandemic.
