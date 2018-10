Two young children are safe after they were in a car that was stolen Friday.Police said a woman left her children in the vehicle as she made a delivery in Richton Park. While she was out of the car, someone jumped in and drove off with the children still in the back.The children were later found strapped in their car seats in an alley of 11 W. 141st Street in suburban Riverdale. They were reunited with their mother.The vehicle is still missing.