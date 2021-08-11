feel good

Mack & Payson, preschool friends who battled cancer together, reunite for the 1st time

Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged.
By Eric Noll andHaley Yamada
EMBED <>More Videos

Preschool friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time

PHOENIX -- Payson Altice and Mack Porter met at Phoenix Children's Hospital while they were both fighting cancer in 2021.

After weeks apart, both are in remission and out of the hospital, so on July 21, the 3-year-olds reunited.

During the reunion, Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged and danced.

Payson, Mack and their families, told "World News Tonight" that the moment was unforgettable.

SEE ALSO: Teen cuts off beloved 19-inch Afro for kids with cancer, raises $39K

"That was a blessing to just watch our children be children," said Mack's mother, Danielle Porter.

Payson's mother, Tracey Altice, said that Mack and Payson set an example for how to get through tough situations.

"During these scary and hard times," she said. "No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way."

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen after undergoing skin biopsy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonachildrenu.s. & worldfeel goodcancer
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FEEL GOOD
ABC7's Liz Nagy rappels down Chicago hotel for Make-A-Wish fundraiser
Chicago teens play Field of Dreams before White Sox, Yankees showdown
Teens write book to encourage kids to persevere through trying times
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
TOP STORIES
Heat, storms expected after trees downed in latest weather
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Gun used to kill CPD officer smuggled through familiar pipeline
Pregnant women more at risk of severe illness from delta variant
7 tornadoes confirmed in northern Illinois, NWS says
How a CPD 'Community Safety Team' ended up in an unsafe situation?
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms at times
Show More
'Descendants' stars made new special in Cameron Boyce's memory
Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden
Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito dead at 78
Sexual harassment victims, experts react to Cuomo's resignation
Baby found in dresser drawer in NW Side alley: CPD
More TOP STORIES News