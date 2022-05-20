CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Samantha Chatman will be in Hyde Park Saturday for a book reading and signing for "Mia Gets Sick But Doesn't Quit."
It will be happening at the Silver Room from noon to 2 p.m. so please bring the kids.
In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chatman wanted to connect with kids by inspiring them to continue reading and learning while at home.
Between e-learning and quarantines, children were vocal about their disappointment in being away from school and their friends. This is the perfect book to teach your little ones about the power of shifting their perspective and having fun, even if they have to stay home for a little while.
Twenty percent of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois, which supports children who are battling critical illnesses.
"We know that wishes can be truly transformational for a wish kid and make a tangible, lasting impact," said Stephanie Springs, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Illinois. "We are grateful for this support from Samantha Chatman as the proceeds from her book will help to make sure that every child in Illinois with a critical illness has the opportunity to experience the healing power of a wish journey."
Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 16,000 wishes and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children in all 102 counties across the state.
You can purchase Chatman's book at The Silver Room shop in Hyde Park or by clicking here:
ABC 7's Samantha Chatman invites kids, families to book signing and reading Saturday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News