Star Wars fans gather at the Academy Museum for stellar May the 4th celebration

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens its doors to Star Wars fans celebrating May the 4th.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens its doors to Star Wars fans celebrating May the 4th.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens its doors to Star Wars fans celebrating May the 4th.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens its doors to Star Wars fans celebrating May the 4th.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ignites lightsabers and celebrates all things Star Wars on May the 4th. The fun-filled day, includes a Droid meet and greet, all-age workshops, community mural, and screenings.

"There's nothing that compares to seeing Star Wars fans all gather together, collectively to celebrate these films," said the Academy Museum's Chief Audience Officer Amy Homma. "When they all gather to celebrate their fandom, it's truly magical."

Programming will also feature a special presentation of the Dykstraflex computerized camera control system used to film the original Star Wars trilogy.

For more information, go to: https://www.academymuseum.org/en/programs/detail/may-the-4th-celebration-across-the-galaxy-018db3b2-8a6b-1628-4df3-438ffbdc3e43