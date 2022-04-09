recall

Chocolate candy recall: Some Kinder chocolates recalled for possible salmonella contamination

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Some Kinder chocolates recalled for possible salmonella contamination: FDA

Some Kinder chocolates in the U.S. have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

The impacted products are the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, according to the FDA.

The company, Ferrero, says they were produced at a European facility where salmonella was detected.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.



Europe's health agency is already investigating more than 100 possible cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate.

Cases appear in several countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. There have been no reports of illness in the U.S.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service line Monday - Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com for product refund.

For a full list of the recalled products, visit the FDA website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldcandysalmonellachocolate
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Raw oysters sold in IL potentially contaminated with norovirus: FDA
Suave recalls antiperspirants after Benzene found, FDA says
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
Milk of Magnesia recalled due to possible contamination: FDA
TOP STORIES
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again
Former Aurora choir teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Woman Killed, 1 hurt in pileup near I-294 interchange: police
Lincoln Park Zoo's 25-year-old rhino, Ricko, dies of acute illness
Show More
Man beats roommate after arguing over what mosquitos look like: police
6 in custody after vehicle crashes during ISP chase
8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Girl, 11, wounded in apparent accidental shooting, police say
Chicago Weather: Still chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News