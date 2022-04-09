Chocolate candy recall: Some Kinder chocolates recalled for possible salmonella contamination

The impacted products are the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, according to the FDA.
The company, Ferrero, says they were produced at a European facility where salmonella was detected.
Europe's health agency is already investigating more than 100 possible cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate.
Cases appear in several countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. There have been no reports of illness in the U.S.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service line Monday - Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com for product refund.
For a full list of the recalled products, visit the FDA website.