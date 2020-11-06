Community & Events

Chicago's official Christmas tree selected as retired Morgan Park CPS teacher donates spruce

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Catherine Townsend's 45-foot spruce in Chicago's MOrgan Park neighborhood has been selected as the city's official tree for 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's official Christmas tree will be cut down Friday before making its journey to Millennium Park.

This year's tree is a 45-foot spruce from the Morgan Park neighborhood donated by Catherine Townsend, a retired CPS teacher. The tree was selected from nearly 50 nominations.

The tree will be cut down on Friday and delivered to Millennium Park on Monday.

The official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will not be open to the public this year. Instead, there will be a virtual holiday program at YouTube.com/ChicagoDCASE at 6:30 p.m. on November 19.

The tree will then continue to stand at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street until January 7.
