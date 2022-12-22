Israeli Consulate partnering with Little Village-based organization to celebrate holidays

With Christmas and Hanukkah happening at the same time this year, New Life Centers and the Israeli Consulate in Chicago are coming together to celebrate.

The consulate is giving away sports equipment to more than 100 high school and middle school students who participate in the sports program at New Life Centers in Little Village.

"They have several gifts for them. But most of all they're going to sit and chat and hang out and eat," New Life Centers Associate Director Ken Alvarado said.

"It is an opportunity for us to celebrate together our different cultures," said Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest

The Israeli Consulate and New Life Centers have been working together for about a year on projects to better the community such as tackling food insecurity and mental health.

"We are trying to create genuine partnerships with the community on issues that are important to the community," Cohen said.

New Life Centers primarily focuses on helping young people reach their potential though mentorship.

"We see the goals that we have as an organization will not be accomplished until we have more people," Alvarado said.

Although Chicago is a very diverse city, people often cluster along racial, ethnic and cultural lines. Their cross cultural partnership is an effort to change that.

"One of our mottos at the centers is stronger together," Alvarado said.

"We have found that we a lot in common. We have a very strong sense of community and we are very dependent on our families," Cohen said.

It's a cultural exchange that is building a better Chicago.