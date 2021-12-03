christmas

Chicago actor Sean Parris on the 'beautiful messes' at the heart of 'Christmas Again'

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago actor Sean Parris on 'Christmas Again' role

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago actor Sean Parris is one of the many of stars of "Christmas Again," premiering on Disney Channel and Disney+. The movie was shot in the city as well.

"It was the time of my life," Parris said. "It was so much fun. I'm a sucker for Christmas movies ever since I was a kid. It felt like a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows by the fireplace in pajamas, and everything was good."

Parris came to his adopted home of Chicago to study acting at DePaul University, where he now teaches. He's appeared on major stages all over the city.

"This is where I cut my teeth, became a better actor, learned how to act, had my days when I sucked, learned from that, got better," he said.

Parris plays Uncle Bruce in "Christmas Again."

"He's so jovial and exciting and hopeful. He believes in the partnership he's in, his marriage to a beautiful man, which is how he married into the family. And he loves the family," Parris said. "He also is, like, trained in judo. He loves judo. He's an extension of who I want to be more of."

Bruce's love of his family, Parris said, is a huge part of the real message of the movie.

"Family is a word that we fill in as people. It doesn't even matter if you're blood related, I've got so many people in my life that are family that are not blood related, that have been there for more me sometimes than the ones who are blood related," he said. "Stop trying to put it in that perfect little box, let it get messy because that's who we are as humans: beautiful messes."

And Parris had a message for the people of Chicago, too.

"The folks of Chicago, you know who you are, thank you for loving me, being there and being cool for me. Thank you, thank you, and thank you," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolincoln parkmovieactordisney channelchristmasdisney+ streaming servicedepaul university
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Goodman Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' cancels rest of run
What to do if you were exposed to COVID at holiday gathering
Flight cancellations continue for holiday travelers at O'Hare, Midway
Sam's Toy Box: Hottest toys for the holidays, from STEM to toy pets
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News