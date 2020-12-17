East Peoria wins grand prize on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The good folks of East Peoria, Illinois won the grand prize on Wednesday night's episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC 7.Every year - the town holds an over-the-top holiday parade featuring floats that include giant dinosaurs a mamma duck and her duckling even the Starship Enterprise! Each creation is adorned with thousands of lights.The segment was taped last Christmas before the pandemic. And guess what? The residents of East Peoria won their episode and the $50,000 grand prizeThe town posted on Facebook, "WE WON!!!!!! The East Peoria Festival of Lights in Illinois is the CHAMPION of the Heavyweights Division of ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight! We are so excited to bring home the Light Fight trophy to East Peoria!"