Chicago's Macy's on State Street prepares to unveil holiday window displays, Walnut Room Great Tree

Inside Macy's on State Street, designers prepare holiday window displays and the Great Tree for the official unveiling this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's nearly 70 degrees outside in Chicago but some are already thinking about the holiday season.

Jess Wood is already into her holiday play list.

"I have Michael Bublé going right now," she said.

Erica Jones has started holiday shopping.

"I like to avoid the crowds so, yes, I will be shipping earlier and I'm starting today," Jones said.

Inside Macy's on State Street, designers are preparing their traditional holiday window displays and the Great Tree for an official unveiling this weekend.

"We're hearing from many of them making their reservations for the Walnut Room under the Great Tree. Excited to be back after a little bit of difference the last two years," said Macy's, Store Manager Matt Sarosy.

If it seems the holidays are creeping up early, it's not your imagination. Retailers, like Target and Walmart, having early holiday sales in October instead of November.

It's an effort, experts say, for retailers to deal with extra inventory and compete for your hard-earned dollars with inflation so high.

"I will be doing it early just so things can come on time," said Talena Robinson. "I notice things not in stores, so yeah, I will do it early."

Then there is the sentiment of the season that may feel stronger this year.

"I think people are excited. They are wanting to get into that spirit early because, coming off this pandemic, just felt so sheltered and shuttered in," Jeremy Patt said.

"The bigger gatherings in groups and seeing people you haven't see for a while, it's really exciting this year," Jones added.