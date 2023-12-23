Shoppers crowd downtown Chicago streets on 'Super Saturday'

Christmas shopping isn't over yet. Crowds flocked to the Chicago Loop to snag gifts on Super Saturday.

Christmas shopping isn't over yet. Crowds flocked to the Chicago Loop to snag gifts on Super Saturday.

Christmas shopping isn't over yet. Crowds flocked to the Chicago Loop to snag gifts on Super Saturday.

Christmas shopping isn't over yet. Crowds flocked to the Chicago Loop to snag gifts on Super Saturday.

The streets are packed in Chicago on Saturday!

On the final days before Christmas, this is what's called "Super Saturday." It is a last dash before the holiday to get those last-minute gifts.

Nearly 142 million consumers plan to shop on Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Approximately 37% of Super Saturday shoppers said they'll shop exclusively in stores this year. That's up from about 28% last year.

And, that is what we're seeing on State Street.

The holiday shopping rush is in full effect, and the sparkle and magic of Christmas is on full display downtown.

Consumers are buying gifts for their families just two days before Santa arrives.

In fact, experts say, Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year after Black Friday.