Easter 2024: Which stores will be open, closed on Easter Sunday

Easter spending is estimated to be in the billions for 2024.

Easter spending is estimated to be in the billions for 2024.

Easter spending is estimated to be in the billions for 2024.

Easter spending is estimated to be in the billions for 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter is only a few days away, on Sunday, March 31.

If you plan on hopping around to different stores this Sunday, you may want to check for store closures and holiday hours first.

From grocery stores to gyms, plenty of options will still be open for business, according to RetailMeNot.

Open on Easter Sunday:

7-Eleven- The corner store is almost always open, including on Easter Sunday.

Albertsons- This grocery store will be open, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Big Lots- If you are looking to shop for home décor on Sunday, Big Lots will be open during their usual hours.

CVS- CVS will be open. Check for pharmacy hours on their website.

Dollar General- Dollar General will be open during their usual hours.

Kroger- Kroger will be open on Easter, but grocery and pharmacy hours may vary. Double check online at kroger.com.

PetSmart- Grab a last-minute Easter treat for your pet Sunday. Hours may be affected because of the holiday.

Planet Fitness- You can still get a workout in on Sunday! Planet Fitness will be open during regular hours.

RiteAid- Call the store or check online to verify pharmacy hours, because they may vary by location on Easter Sunday.

Safeway- The grocery store will be open on Sunday, but pharmacy hours may be different than usual. Call or check online to verify store hours.

The Home Depot- This home improvement chain will be open on Sunday, but store hours may be affected.

Trader Joe's- Trader Joe's will be open during its regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Walgreens- Walgreens will be open during regular store hours. Check for local pharmacy hours on their website, or on the Walgreens app.

Walmart- For any of your shopping needs, Walmart will be open during their regular hours on Sunday.

Whole Foods- The grocery store will be open for business on Sunday, though hours may be reduced depending on location.

May be open, depending on location:

Ace Hardware- This hardware store may be closed or have reduced hours on Easter Sunday depending on the location.

Barnes & Noble- Easter closures and hours vary by location but can be found by searching for your nearest Barnes & Noble at barnesandnoble.com.

BJ's Wholesale Club- Most locations of this wholesale store will be open on Easter, but some may have reduced hours. Call your nearest location to verify when they will be open.

Staples- Depending on location, some Staples stores will be open with reduced hours.

Starbucks- Some locations will be open on Easter, but the store says hours will vary based on location and customer needs. See what locations are open by using the Starbucks app.

Stores that are closed Easter Sunday:

Aldi- Aldi locations will be closed on Easter.

Best Buy- Best Buy is typically closed on Easter, and this year is no exception.

The Container Store- Easter won't be an ideal day to start organizing. The Container Store will be closed Sunday.

Costco- Costco is typically closed for Easter, along with a list of other holidays.

Dick's Sporting Goods- You'll want to prepare for your Sunday sports ahead of time because this sporting goods store will be closed on Easter.

Hobby Lobby- This craft store is always closed on Sundays, and Easter is no exception.

HomeGoods- HomeGoods is typically closed on holidays, including Easter.

The Honey Baked Ham Company- Pick up your hams and snacks early because this store will be closed for Easter Sunday.

JCPenney- All locations of this retail chain will be closed for the holiday.

Kohl's- Hit those Easter sales before Sunday, all Kohl's locations will be closed.

Lowe's- Home improvement will have to wait until after Sunday, or call up another chain store previously listed to check their hours.

Macy's- This retailer is also closed on a few holidays, including Easter.

Marshalls- Although their website says they are open every day of the week, Marshall's will be closed on Easter.

Michaels- Stock up on your egg dyeing supplies because Michael's will be closed on Easter.

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack- All Nordstrom stores will be closed. The hours listed on their website do not reflect Easter Sunday.

Office Depot- You may want to call up another local office supply store on Sunday, because Office Depot will be closed.

Sam's Club- This big box store will also be closed.

Target- Target is not closed often, but they are on Easter Sunday.

T.J. Maxx- Like its chain-mates Marshalls and HomeGoods, this popular retailer will also be closed.