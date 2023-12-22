Sam's Toy Box: Make-and-create toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This edition of Sam's Toy Box is all about helping kids unleash their creativity.

Air Toobz (Fat Brain Toys)

-Air Toobz uses a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes!

- Encourage spatial reasoning, creativity, experimentation, problem-solving, and STEM learning!

- Kids can connect and arrange the tubes any way they want and accessories let them experiment with airflow and physics!

- The rechargeable battery gives one-hour runtime on full

-speed, 3 hours on half speed, and it plugs into a wall outlet to recharge!

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $139.95

- Available: Amazon, fatbraintoys.com

3Doodler Flow 3D Printing Pen Set (3Doodler)

-The 3Doodler Flow jumpstarts creativity by providing new ways to design things, make art, and customize kids' space.

- Whether freehand drawing or using one of the hundreds of free online projects, this screenless activity helps reduce stress and anxiety.

- 3Doodler Flow puts a creative spin on the universal pastime of drawing.

- Ages: 14+

- MSRP: $79.99

- Availability: Amazon

Monster High Ghoulish Glam Nail Salon (Cra-Z-Art)

-Kids can create their own ghoulish glam style and design hundreds of spooky nails with the Monster High Ghoulish Glam Nail Salon.

- The kit also features a cool "magic mist" that changes six colors.

- Kids can decorate and show off their nails.

- Includes six special nail polishes, nail adhesive stickers, and more!

- Ages: 8+

- MSRP: $34.99

- Available: Target, Amazon, Cra-Z Art

Fluffie Stuffiez Small Plush (MGA Entertainment)

- 3-in-1 Collectible Plush that combines the joys of unboxing, collectability, ASMR, and fidget.

- Patented fur provides a fun and soothing tactile experience as kids remove the outer layer of fur to discover what is hiding underneath.

- Squishy pouch packaging doubles as storage for fluff and becomes a second friend.

- So many fun characters to collect!

- Assortment 1 features rainbow, unicorn, ice cream, axolotl, panda, and cloud - all with different rarities and personalities.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $14.99

- Available: Major Retailers

Fluffie Stuffiez Large Plush (MGA Entertainment)

-3-in-1 Collectible Plush that combines the joys of unboxing, collectability, ASMR, and fidget.

- Patented fur provides a fun and soothing tactile experience as kids remove the outer layer of fur to discover what is hiding underneath.

- Squishy pouch packaging doubles as storage for fluff and becomes a second friend.

- So many fun characters to collect!

- Assortment 1 features rainbow, unicorn, ice cream, axolotl, panda, and cloud - all with different rarities and personalities.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $29.99

- Available: Major Retailers

Lego Classic Creative Neon Fun (Lego)

-This set includes 333 neon-colored bricks in various sizes, including 18 bricks with expressive eyes.

- Kids can play with the buildable pineapple, highlighter pen, car, alien, and roller skates.

- Kids can create five models by following the included printed instructions or build their own creations. - Free-building fun!

- Ages: 5+

- MSRP: $19.99

- Available: Amazon, Walmart, LEGO.com

