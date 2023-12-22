Sam's Toy Box: Make-and-create toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This edition of Sam's Toy Box is all about helping kids unleash their creativity.
-Air Toobz uses a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes!
- Encourage spatial reasoning, creativity, experimentation, problem-solving, and STEM learning!
- Kids can connect and arrange the tubes any way they want and accessories let them experiment with airflow and physics!
- The rechargeable battery gives one-hour runtime on full
-speed, 3 hours on half speed, and it plugs into a wall outlet to recharge!
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $139.95
- Available: Amazon, fatbraintoys.com
-The 3Doodler Flow jumpstarts creativity by providing new ways to design things, make art, and customize kids' space.
- Whether freehand drawing or using one of the hundreds of free online projects, this screenless activity helps reduce stress and anxiety.
- 3Doodler Flow puts a creative spin on the universal pastime of drawing.
- Ages: 14+
- MSRP: $79.99
- Availability: Amazon
-Kids can create their own ghoulish glam style and design hundreds of spooky nails with the Monster High Ghoulish Glam Nail Salon.
- The kit also features a cool "magic mist" that changes six colors.
- Kids can decorate and show off their nails.
- Includes six special nail polishes, nail adhesive stickers, and more!
- Ages: 8+
- MSRP: $34.99
- Available: Target, Amazon, Cra-Z Art
- 3-in-1 Collectible Plush that combines the joys of unboxing, collectability, ASMR, and fidget.
- Patented fur provides a fun and soothing tactile experience as kids remove the outer layer of fur to discover what is hiding underneath.
- Squishy pouch packaging doubles as storage for fluff and becomes a second friend.
- So many fun characters to collect!
- Assortment 1 features rainbow, unicorn, ice cream, axolotl, panda, and cloud - all with different rarities and personalities.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $14.99
- Available: Major Retailers
-This set includes 333 neon-colored bricks in various sizes, including 18 bricks with expressive eyes.
- Kids can play with the buildable pineapple, highlighter pen, car, alien, and roller skates.
- Kids can create five models by following the included printed instructions or build their own creations. - Free-building fun!
- Ages: 5+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, LEGO.com
