WATCH: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed Christmas trees

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Christmas trees are the gift that keep on giving for animals at the Brookfield Zoo.

This past holiday season, nearly 650 trees were decorated by organizations and corporations for the zoo's tree trim.

Groundkeepers take all those trees and mulch them for landscaping throughout the park, according to zoo officials.

Several of the trees are also repurposed and given to animals for enrichment.

On Tuesday, Hudson, one of the zoo's polar bears, received a tree decorated with fish and a variety of fresh vegetables, including a head of lettuce that served as the topper.

The herd of reindeer and bison pushed the trees around and gave their antlers a good rub on the conifers.

Whirl, an Amur tiger, devoured the chunks of meat that adorned her tree.
