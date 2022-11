Man accused of threating Jewish community on social media arrested, foiling potential terror plan

Christopher Brown posted a tweet last week, saying 'going to ask a priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue'

Two men are expected to be arraigned Sunday for terroristic threats toward the local Jewish commuinty. One man was arrested Saturday at Penn Station.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- The man accused of making online threats toward the New York Jewish community is set to face a judge on Sunday.

Police arrested Christopher Brown on Saturday at Penn Station in New York City. "This particular individual was very distinctive looking and that's what helped - great eyeball by the MTA police," said Robert Boyce.

He faces charges for making terroristic threats and possessing a weapon.

MTA PD Chief John Mueller released a statement Saturday saying in part,

"The tremendous police work here reflects the MTA PD's core purpose - protecting millions of daily commuters, in collaboration with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners."

Brown has been on law enforcement's radar for spewing antisemitic hate on social media, including his tweet last week where he wrote, "going to ask a priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue."

One of his latest messages indicated 'big moves on Friday'.

Brown is from Aquebogue in Suffolk County and his family told police that he was allegedly on his way to the city to buy a gun.

The other man involved, Matthew Mahrer, faced one charge of possessing a weapon. Police say he was accompanying Brown on Saturday and that they did find a ghost gun in his apartment.

Mahrer went before a judge on Saturday night and is currently being held on $150,000 bail.

Many in the Jewish community are already on edge after a disturbing threat was made online two weeks ago by a New Jersey teen.

Federal prosecutors are deciding whether more charges will be added to Brown's case.