Headstones vandalized with swastikas at Jewish cemetery in Waukegan

Police were called to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, IL and found 16 large headstones with bright red swastikas on them.

Police in Waukegan are searching for those responsible for spray painting swastikas on headstones at a Jewish cemetery.

Police were called to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery Monday morning and found 16 large headstones with bright red swastikas on them. ABC7 has blurred out those images.

Twenty-three other headstones had other graffiti on them, police said.

In a statement, Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor said: "I am deeply disturbed and angered by the hateful imagery found spray-painted on headstones this morning in Am Echod Jewish Cemetery. Hate does not have a home in Waukegan; when such incidents occur, our marginalized neighbors are victimized, and our entire community suffers. I hope our officers promptly locate the perpetrators of this despicable act and hold them accountable, and I offer my full support to those directly impacted by this vandalism."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001.