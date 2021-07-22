statue

Italian American group sues city of Chicago for Christopher Columbus statue removal

Columbus statues removed amid Chicago protests in July 2020
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Italian American group sues Chicago for Columbus statue removal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Italian American group is filing a lawsuit over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago.

It's been almost a year since the statue of Christopher Columbus was moved from Arrigo Park after civil unrest. Now a group wants it back.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans said Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District to return the statue.

RELATED: Chicago Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park, Little Italy removed by city; some aldermen blindsided, others applauding decision
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.



The group argues Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the removal of three Columbus statues as a safety measure during protests. Group members believed the move was temporary, and want the statues put back.

The group said the statue in Arrigo park was put there back in 1973 to honor Italian Americans, and there was a signed agreement that it would not be removed without written approval.

The group plans to hold a news conference later Thursday morning.

The city said it is reviewing the lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoillinois medical districtstatueprotestlori lightfootlawsuit
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATUE
Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Charlottesville to remove Lee statue that sparked deadly rally
George Floyd statues vandalized in NJ, NYC days after unveiling
Chicago statue review committee not making transparent decisions: BGA
TOP STORIES
Old Town party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded: Chicago police
Humming noise keeping Printers Row condo owners awake
Teen killed, 9 others shot at 2 scenes in North Lawndale
Man hurt in CTA bus stabbing in Logan Square
1 shot on Edens Expressway in Skokie
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
Dashcam video shows attack on Aurora officer during traffic stop
Show More
Man falls from balcony while trying to escape Richton Park fire
Remembering late game show host Alex Trebek on his birthday
Chicago man barely survives stray bullet after Puerto Rican Parade
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda variant
Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News