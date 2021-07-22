Italian American group sues city of Chicago for Christopher Columbus statue removal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6333854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Italian American group is filing a lawsuit over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago.It's been almost a year since the statue of Christopher Columbus was moved from Arrigo Park after civil unrest. Now a group wants it back.The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans said Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District to return the statue.The group argues Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered the removal of three Columbus statues as a safety measure during protests. Group members believed the move was temporary, and want the statues put back.The group said the statue in Arrigo park was put there back in 1973 to honor Italian Americans, and there was a signed agreement that it would not be removed without written approval.The group plans to hold a news conference later Thursday morning.The city said it is reviewing the lawsuit.