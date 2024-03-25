WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Thou Shalt Not Kill' statue of weeping Jesus unveiled at St. Sabina to honor gun violence victims

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 25, 2024 5:10PM
Statue of crying Jesus unveiled at church to end gun violence in city
Rev. Michael L. Pfleger unveiled a statue of a weeping Jesus at St. Sabina Catholic Church on West 78th Place to honor Chicago gun violence victims.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Sabina Catholic Church unveiled a new statue to honor children that died due to gun violence on Monday.

The life-sized sculpture is of Jesus weeping over a dead body, with a plaque at the bottom that says "Though Shall Not Kill."

Behind the statue is a wall of photos of children lost to gun violence in the church playground, according to Senior Pastor Michael Pfleger.

The church hopes the sculpture will inspire people to work toward ending the epidemic of gun violence.

READ ALSO | Cook County state's attorney Democratic primary election race separated by just over 2K votes

"It is my hope that this piece of art will spark people to work diligently and to do all they can to end the epidemic of gun violence that is ruining families and communities and destroying future generations," Reverend Pfleger said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW