'Thou Shalt Not Kill' statue of weeping Jesus unveiled at St. Sabina to honor gun violence victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Sabina Catholic Church unveiled a new statue to honor children that died due to gun violence on Monday.

The life-sized sculpture is of Jesus weeping over a dead body, with a plaque at the bottom that says "Though Shall Not Kill."

Behind the statue is a wall of photos of children lost to gun violence in the church playground, according to Senior Pastor Michael Pfleger.

The church hopes the sculpture will inspire people to work toward ending the epidemic of gun violence.

"It is my hope that this piece of art will spark people to work diligently and to do all they can to end the epidemic of gun violence that is ruining families and communities and destroying future generations," Reverend Pfleger said.