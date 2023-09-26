Father of 5 shot to death in possible case of mistaken identity in Roseland: Ring doorbell video

Gun used in Christopher Williams' 2021 murder was turned in to police, who haven't connected it to a suspect, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Landis Williams has to look at this spot in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue, the place where his son was killed two years ago, virtually every day.

It's right outside his apartment. The shooting happened suddenly as his son was walking down the street to the grocery store.

Ring camera video from across the street shows a gray Ford Fusion four-door sedan pulling up next to 39-year-old Christopher Williams. He turns to talk to them and then, moments later, they fire shots from the car. ABC7 stopped the video before Christopher was struck by gunfire.

"I just can't let it go like that. I've got find out who killed my son," Landis said.

Christopher's family said he was a married father of five. He was devoted to his children and worked full time at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His widow, Marquisha, said two years later, she still feels numb over his death.

"It's hard. We go from being a family to being by myself, raising them up," Marquisha said.

Family members said police have told them they believe the gunman mistook Williams for someone else. Despite the video and other evidence, two years later, police are still looking for the killer.

A spokesperson for CPD told ABC7 the investigation is continuing with no one in custody. Christopher's family said they are frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation. They would like answers.

"It would give me a sense of peace. Does it give me closure? No, because I will never have my son again," said Vickie Armstrong-Williams, Christopher's mother.

Making matters even more frustrating for the family, they said police told them someone turned in the murder weapon at the station on 111th a couple of months after the shooting. But, they say police have been unable to link the weapon to a gunman.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood