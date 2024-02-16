$18K reward offered for information in murder of Hillcrest High School student Marshawn Mitchell

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Community groups are now offering an $18,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a Hillcrest High School freshman.

Freshman Marshawn Mitchell, 14, was shot after a homecoming football game on Sept. 15. Mitchell, police say, was not the intended target.

Mitchell's mother, Amanda Lenoir, and his closest relatives passed out flyers to teenagers Friday, begging to know who murdered her son.

"Marshawn was my only child. The only thing I had in this world," Lenoir said.

The shooting happened not on school property but as officers were trying to disperse a large crowd near 174th Street and Pulaski following the game.

A full season has gone by and still no one has been arrested for Mitchell's death.

The hope of getting information that would lead them to who killed her son is the only thing keeping Lenoir going.

"I'm begging you from one mother to another," she said.

The Country Club Hills police chief said investigators work on the case every day, and he said they are pursuing what they believe are active and credible leads. If you have any information about who shot Marshawn Mitchell, contact Country Club Hills police.