'Church that refuses to die' celebrates rebirth

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A historic Chicago church burned down to the studs by a massive fire is celebrating a rebirth.

Nicknamed "the church that refuses to die," the Shrine of Christ the King is getting a new roof.

The 1920s Italian basilica-style church suffered that massive fire in October 2015 and has been open to weather ever since. A grassroots coalition saved the church from demolition by the Archdiocese of Chicago in February 2016.

Nearly $2.9 million has been raised to begin the first phase of the project. The entire rebuilding process could cost as much as $9 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
church fireWoodlawnChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News