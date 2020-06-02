2 killed, 60 arrested after looting, unrest by 'outside agitators' in Cicero, police say

By
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Violence rocked suburban Cicero Monday with two people killed and 60 others arrested as "outside agitators" started looting businesses, Cicero police said.

A large crowd started forming near 50th Street and Cermak Avenue in the late afternoon and started moving toward 23rd Street and Cicero Avenue.

Several people were caught running with stolen items from The El Patron liquor store near 22nd Street and Cicero Avenue, several other businesses were also hit, officials said.

The Cicero Police Department said more than 100 local officers along with 120 state and county police officers were dispatched to protect residents and businesses.

Residents were also spotted walking around with bats to try to protect their businesses, as law enforcement moved in to try to control the crowds.

Officials said the group of "outside agitators," were people police believed came in from other areas and were not Cicero residents.

The group is responsible for firing shots into the crowd and killing two people, police said. Three suspects are in custody for the shooting.

Cicero officials said they will not be implementing a curfew because it would take resources and personnel to enforce.

City officials are asking residents not to engage or confront looters and to call police instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cicerovandalismlootingrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Naperville looting leaves businesses damaged despite curfew
Chicago protestors march onto Lake Shore Drive
Chicago police grapple with near-overwhelming unrest, Pritzker calls up more National Guard
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
Nearly 700 arrested by Chicago police amid looting, protests
Pritzker calls out Trump over George Floyd protest comments
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, humid, hot Tuesday
Show More
Hyde Park demonstration calls for immediate release of protesters arrested over weekend
WATCH: Chicago protest culminates in speech about police brutality
ABC7 veteran photographer attacked covering South Shore damage
Parents of children killed by police seek to shift focus from destruction to change
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
More TOP STORIES News