Cicero shooting: Police search for person of interest after 2 woman fatally shot in home

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Cicero police are searching for a person of interest after two women were shot to death Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic-related isolated incident.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 1800-block of South 48th Court just before 7:45 p.m.

Two women, a 19-year-old and 29-year-old, were found shot and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Neighbor America Pantoja, who knows the family, said she heard multiple gunshots inside a home on her street.

Then, Pantoja said, she saw her daughter's friend come out of that home, crying.

That's when multiple people, including children, ran out of the home and into Pantoja's house, she said.

"She was a good woman," Pantoja said. "She was dedicated to her daughter, her kids, her family. She was a good woman."

Pantoja said a family member told her the alleged gunshots stemmed from an argument.

Police blocked off roads for hours Tuesday night and combed the area with search dogs looking for the shooter. What sparked the shooting is still under investigation.