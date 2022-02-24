City Press Juice & Bottle owner on a mission to educate those in food deserts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of City Press Juice & Bottle is hoping to educate people about the importance of eating healthy. The company offers plant-based smoothies, juices and superfoods.Todd McCrainey Junior bought the company last year. He's a Chicago native who grew up on the South Side."We didn't have health food options," said McCrainey Junior. "As I got older, I started working out. I started teaching myself about health & nutrition and how it all affects your physical and mental stability."He wants to teach people in South and West side food deserts about nutrition.