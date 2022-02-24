Food & Drink

City Press Juice & Bottle owner on a mission to educate those in food deserts

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

City Press Juice and Bottle provides healthy foods to community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of City Press Juice & Bottle is hoping to educate people about the importance of eating healthy. The company offers plant-based smoothies, juices and superfoods.

Todd McCrainey Junior bought the company last year. He's a Chicago native who grew up on the South Side.

"We didn't have health food options," said McCrainey Junior. "As I got older, I started working out. I started teaching myself about health & nutrition and how it all affects your physical and mental stability."

He wants to teach people in South and West side food deserts about nutrition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblack history monthhealth food
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Up to 5 inches of snow forecast from winter storm
COVID testing Chicago: FBI raids another COVID-19 test site
Car stolen in River West with 3 children inside: CPD
Meteorology student captures snow squall in PA
USPS investigates missing and stolen mail in Chicago area
Chicagoans react to news of explosions in Ukraine, Russian attack
Show More
4-year-old boy found dead in freezer; mother's boyfriend charged
Man charged in Brighton Park shooting that injured boy, 8: CPD
Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
Delivery driver shot in back-to-back Chatham carjacking attempts
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
More TOP STORIES News