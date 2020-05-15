Class of 2020

Class of 2020: Education experts weigh in on unique challenges for grads

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Educators and mentors shared their wisdom and offered reassurance to the class of 2020 Friday.

"Everyone is going through the exact same thing," said Amy Thompson, President of Illinois Association for College Admissions Counseling.

"[The] more you use your voice and leverage communities, [the] better success," said VP of Partnerships, Chicago Scholars Jeff Beckham.

Beckham emphasizing the value of your voice, particularly for the first generation college students he mentors who are all from under-served communities where internet and digital devices may be less accessible.

RELATED: Class of 2020: Submit your student's photo

"We've had kids whose parents have both been COVID positive, and have had to deal with that while navigating school, selecting college, and worrying about where meals will come from," Beckham said.

With the unprecedented burden weighing on many families, Amundsen High School Principal Anna Pavichevich said school will have a very different look this fall, regardless of where students sit each day.

"We're going to need to look at the social emotional aspects," she said. "The logistics are really going to drive what the academics look like but you can expect a lot of repetition, a lot of review."

For college bound teens, the University of Illinois recommends knowing your school's deadlines and being patient.

"If you're going to rush and make a decision on something, the reality may be very different a few weeks from now," said Andy Borst, the director of Undergraduate Admissions at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The job market is yet another unknown for the class of 2020 and education experts are encouraging students to keep their skill set sharp.

"There will be jobs so being flexible and adaptive is super important," they said.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollege studentshigh schoolclass of 2020 wlsgraduationcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisgraduation 2020class of 2020student safetycollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLASS OF 2020
SPONSORED: Class of 2020: Submit your student's photo
Celebs share words of wisdom to Class of 2020
Meet Lake Forest College's youngest graduate ever
Some teens say they couldn't submit online AP exams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 90K with over 4K deaths
Mayor Lightfoot warns churches who plan to defy Illinois' stay-at-home order
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
Rain floods expressways, stranding cars; pours into basements
Social media scams rise as more people go online during pandemic
Trump says goal is 300M coronavirus vaccine doses in stock by January
Farewell parade for Skokie flower shop closing after 70 years
Show More
Community Response Teams continue helping neighbors in need amid Coronavirus pandemic
Fat Rice has leveled up to Super Fat Rice Mart
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, fog near the lake
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
More TOP STORIES News