Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A club bouncer was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday morning.

The bouncer got into altercation with a person in the 1500-block of West Division Street at about 3:44 a.m., police said. The person took out a handgun and fired several shots, hitting the bouncer, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene and police are questioning a person of interest.

Further information was not immediately available.
