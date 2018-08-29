Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting

A club bouncer was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday morning.The bouncer got into altercation with a person in the 1500-block of West Division Street at about 3:44 a.m., police said. The person took out a handgun and fired several shots, hitting the bouncer, police said.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene and police are questioning a person of interest.Further information was not immediately available.