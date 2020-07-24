Coronavirus

Death of baby with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania investigated as co-sleeping accident

WEST READING, Pennsylvania -- The death of a baby girl who tested positive for COVID-19 during an autopsy is being investigated as an accident, a Pennsylvania coroner said.

The baby, who was just 26 days old, died Sunday at Reading Hospital.

In an update on Friday, acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said the death may have been from accidental suffocation after co-sleeping with an adult.

Final autopsy results are still pending.

However, Hollenbach said there has been no evidence so far that the girl died from COVID-19, or that the virus played a role in her death.
