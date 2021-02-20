Cocaine-soaked cereal disguised as frosted corn flakes seized in Cincinnati, authorities say

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A U.S. Customs drug dog alerted authorities to a shipment of breakfast cereal that was frosted with cocaine instead of sugar.
Federal authorities confiscated 44 lbs. of cocaine that had been disguised as sugar on frosted corn flakes in Cincinnati last Saturday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said it had a street value of $2.8 million.
The shipment originated in Peru and was en-route to a private residence in Hong Kong before it was seized by U.S. authorities.
Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said these days smugglers will hide narcotics in just about anything.
