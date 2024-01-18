Bruschetta con funghi from Coda di Volpe

Chef Jacob Saben of Coda di Volpe shares a recipe for bruschetta con funghi on the eve of Chicago Restaurant Week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm just before Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off.

Today's dish can be enjoyed as a an appetizer or even a meal!

We're talking fresh bruschetta con funghi.

It features fresh bread, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and mushrooms.

Jacob Saben, executive chef of Coda di Volpe in the Southport Corridor, joined ABC7 to talk about making bruschetta.

Coda Di Volpe at 3335 North Southport they're open seven days a week for dinner.. lunch service on the weekend.

Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, running through February 4. Enjoy prix-fix meals at 422 restaurants, 45 of them are in the suburbs too! to check out a complete list or make reservations at www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week.