Michigan mother arrested in 2003 cold case; charged with murder of newborn twins in unincorporated Stickney Township

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A Michigan woman has been charged with the deaths of her newborn twin sons.

STICKNEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced charges in a cold case from more than 17 years ago.

Antoinette Briley, 41, of Michigan was charged Friday night with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her newborn twin sons in unincorporated Stickney Township.

On June 6, 2003, the victims were discovered by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in an alley in the 4800-block of South Latrobe Avenue, according to a Cook County sheriff's release.

The employee saw the bodies in the front lift bucket of her garbage truck, police said.

An autopsy determined the babies were born alive and died of asphyxiation, the release said.

Cook County sheriff's police said they conducted a thorough investigation at the time, but the case remained unsolved.

In 2018, they reopened the case and utilized DNA from evidence recovered from the scene in an effort to identify the birth mother using the latest developments in genetic genealogy, according to the release.

A breakthrough from that research and subsequent investigations allowed detectives to eventually identify Briley as the victims' potential birth mother, police said.

Detectives traveled to Holland, Michigan and obtained a discarded item containing Briley's DNA, which was matched to the DNA from the victims, police said.

On Thursday, police said they obtained information that Briley was in Cook County and took her into custody after a traffic stop in Oak Lawn.

Briley is scheduled to appear at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courts Building at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a bond hearing on the charges.
