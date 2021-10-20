ST. CHARLES. Mo. -- A notorious cold case that has haunted parts of the Midwest for decades is getting another major look.
The Saint Charles Police Department has released a new age-enhanced sketch of the 'I-70/35 serial killer.'
Authorities say this man was responsible for a three-state, 29-day killing spree in 1992.
RELATED: Zodiac Killer's '340 Cipher' sent to San Francisco Chronicle 51 years ago reportedly solved by code experts
The suspect is reported to be between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and police believe he is now between 52 and 70-years old.
Next month, the Saint Charles Police Department is scheduled to meet with all of the agencies involved in the case, including the FBI and the ATF.
RELATED: Golden State Killer: Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo admits to dozens of rapes, murders
Profilers believe the I-70/35 serial killer came from the Indianapolis area.
The suspect got his nickname because most of his victims worked near Interstate-70.
Police release age-enhanced sketch of I-70/35 serial killer believed to be from Indianapolis area
SERIAL KILLER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News