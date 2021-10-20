serial killer

Police release age-enhanced sketch of I-70/35 serial killer believed to be from Indianapolis area

ST. CHARLES. Mo. -- A notorious cold case that has haunted parts of the Midwest for decades is getting another major look.

The Saint Charles Police Department has released a new age-enhanced sketch of the 'I-70/35 serial killer.'

Authorities say this man was responsible for a three-state, 29-day killing spree in 1992.

The suspect is reported to be between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and police believe he is now between 52 and 70-years old.

Next month, the Saint Charles Police Department is scheduled to meet with all of the agencies involved in the case, including the FBI and the ATF.

Profilers believe the I-70/35 serial killer came from the Indianapolis area.

The suspect got his nickname because most of his victims worked near Interstate-70.
