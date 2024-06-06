Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer to 2 more deaths

LONG ISLAND -- Investigators believe they have linked suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the deaths of two more women and an indictment will be unsealed Thursday morning in court on Long Island.

The former New York architect was taken into custody in July and has already been charged with murder in the deaths of four women who have come to be known as the "Gilgo Four."

Heuermann, 60, has pleaded not guilty to killing four women -- Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes - whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach along Ocean Parkway. He has been held without bail.

Law enforcement officials say the new murder charges are related to two additional victims, and come from a sweeping expansion of the investigation into Heuermann following his arrest last summer.

Heuermann's arrest kicked off a media frenzy, with many wondering whether police had finally caught what the Gilgo Beach community had long feared was a serial killer responsible for a string of unsolved killings that took place over decades.

At least 11 sets of human remains have been found on Long Island's Suffolk County, including the four women Heuermann has been charged with killing.

Recent searches in the woods in Manorville and the North Sea, and in Heuermann's Massapequa Park home, where evidence is believed recovered from the basement, have resulted in the expected new charges.

Manorville, a community in eastern Long Island, is about 40 miles northeast of where the bodies of the "Gilgo Four" were discovered.

"They do a nine-day search and then they go back to his house the last week of May and do a six-day search as the Massapequa Park house, so now 10 days later, here we got with an indictment -- a sealed indictment to hopefully be opened Thursday," said ABC News contributor Robert Boyce.

His attorney, Michael Brown, told reporters in January that Heuermann maintains his innocence and is looking forward to fighting the charges.

Thursday's proceedings will get underway at 9:30 a.m. in Riverhead.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to discuss the new charges further following court.

"There were a number of investigative steps that were taken. Thursday you'll see the fruits of that investigation," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

According to officials briefed on the investigation, detectives believe there may have been more killings - a belief that spurred investigators to expand their case, re-examine dump sites and conduct further searches at Heuermann's home, as well as go over unsolved missing persons cases.

"We are not near the end of this investigation," said one law enforcement official involved in the sweeping case. "We are very much at the beginning."

'A flood of evidence'

After Heuermann's arrest last summer, police said the investigation was far from over. They zeroed in on the Massapequa home where he had lived quietly for years with his wife, daughter and stepson.

Investigators used police dogs and ground-penetrating radar to search the home in July, uncovering over 280 firearms, more than 40 of which were possessed illegally, police said.

Authorities also looked into areas in Las Vegas and South Carolina where Heuermann owned property.

Tierney told reporters last summer that investigators were working with "a flood of evidence."

A few weeks ago, police once again searched the Massapequa home and were seen carrying boxes out of the house. Robert Macedonia, the attorney of Heuermann's estranged wife Asa Ellerup, confirmed that police had a warrant for the search.

Ellerup filed for divorce days after Heuermann's arrest last year, but still visits him weekly, according to a statement released by her attorneys in March.

She maintains that Heuermann is not capable of the crimes he's accused of, the statement said, adding that her sympathies go out to the victims and their families.

"Nobody deserves to die in that manner," Ellerup said in the statement.

CNN contributed to this post.