Weather

2 more cold-related deaths reported in Cook County, total at 17 for season

Ambulance

An ambulance drives on the street. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

CHICAGO -- Two more people were confirmed dead of cold-related causes Wednesday, bringing the total in Cook County to 17 so far this season.

One man, 33, was found dead Nov. 28 in the 8100 block of Knox Avenue in Skokie, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident, saying he died of combined drug toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor.

The man was not identified. Skokie police did not immediately provide details about the investigation.

Nearly a month later, Virginia Tallie, 75, died Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of North Lotus Avenue in Chicago, the medical examiner's office said. She died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus, obesity and cold exposure all contributing. Her death was ruled an accident.

Chicago police did not immediately return a request for details.

Fifteen people in Cook County have died of cold-related causes this season, the first confirmed case happening Nov. 1 in Avondale.

Last season, 60 people died of cold-related causes in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018 and May 23, 2019.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countychicagocoldweather
RELATED
5th cold-related death reported in Cook County this season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News