5th cold-related death reported in Cook County this season: medical examiner

A 64-year-old man who died Friday in north suburban Des Plaines is Cook County's fifth cold-related death of the season, according to the medical examiner's office.

He was pronounced dead at 9:11 a.m. in the 500 block of Florian Drive in Des Plaines, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy determined he died as a result of cold exposure with cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor, and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner's office said. He lived in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Four other cold-related deaths have been reported in recent weeks.

A 56-year-old man died Nov. 11 in Garfield Park of cardiovascular disease with cold exposure as a contributing factor, the medical examiner's office said.

On Oct. 27, a 70-year-old man died in Logan Square, while another man 54, died five days earlier in Oak Forest, the medical examiner's office said. Cold exposure was a contributing factor in their deaths.

A homeless man who died Nov. 1 in Avondale was the season's first cold-related death, according to the medical examiner's office.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
