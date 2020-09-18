colin kaepernick

All-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute, Nike says

An all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than a minute Thursday.

Nike released the number seven jersey to commemorate four years since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the national anthem.

According to Nike, the Icon 2.0 jersey went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than a minute.



It initially sold for $150, but there are now several listed on eBay for much more.

This is not the first time Nike's Kaepernick apparel has quickly sold out.

The Icon 1.0 jersey was released last year and Kaepernick said it sold out in approximately 10 hours.



RELATED:
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
EMBED More News Videos

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is returning to Madden.


Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
EMBED More News Videos

In Sept. 2018, it was announced that Colin Kaepernick would be one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingblack lives mattercolin kaepernicknflnikefootballu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City's top health officials to discuss vaccine rollout
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News