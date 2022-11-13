National Scholarship Month shines light on ways to save money for college

CHICAGO (WLS) -- November is National Scholarship Month, and the current college debt debacle has highlighted how important the cost of college is.

David Blobaum is a nationally recognized expert in the entrance exam and college admissions industry and is the director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, which works to support the appropriate use of testing in admissions.

Some schools give out automatic scholarships based on a student's SAT and ACT scores, and most schools use a student's standardized test scores when considering students for scholarships. higher scores give them higher chances of securing larger scholarships.

