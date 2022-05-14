student loans

College finance tips to avoid relying on student loans to pay for school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawmakers continue to push President Joe Biden to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

But there's way to avoid racking up all that debt.

Roy Paul with Cents Ability is providing families tips to avoid having to rely on student loans to pay for college.

Financial aid is one of the tools that make higher education possible for many students. It may mean being able to continue your education when you otherwise would not be able. Or it could mean being able to attend the school of your choice despite higher tuition costs.

"Going to college requires good financial planning, Paul says. "Loans should be last resort after through financial planning, and checking with family to see if they can help."
