By Samara Lynn
Hot air balloon crashes near Denver; 3 injured: Authorities

DENVER, Colorado -- Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a hot air balloon crashed near Swim Beach at the Chatfield Reservoir, which is south of Denver, on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash was on land and some passengers were transported, authorities reported.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's posted an update on Twitter Sunday:

"3 passengers were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 3 others are okay. Believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to crash. Scene is cleared and Chatfield State Park has remained fully open and operational for Father's Day."



ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.
