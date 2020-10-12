Community & Events

Columbus Day: Italian-American group to hold rally, calls for Chicago to return Christopher Columbus statues

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual Columbus Day parade is not happening this year due to the pandemic, but one group plans to hold a rally Monday anyway and wants the statues of Christopher Columbus returned.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans is holding a "Proud and Positive" rally at Arrigo Park.

Several months ago, the city removed three Christopher Columbus statues, after large protests and riots erupted over his treatment indigenous people.

Chicago's two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down overnight, leaving opinion sharply divided among residents. THe mayor said they were removed for public safety reasons.



But some local Italian Americans say Columbus is a part of their history.

"It is a very special holiday to us Italian Americans, a generations-old tradition,' said Ron Onesti.

CHICAGOANS SPLIT ON REMOVAL OF COLUMBUS STATUES



Some Chicagoans said they were glad to see the satues removed from Grant Park and Arrigo Park. For others, it was deeply painful.



Onesti is the vice president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans. He said those statues are part of the history of Chicago and the Italian American heritage.

"There are more Italian Americans in Cook County than any other county in the country, second to New York," he said.

Crews remove a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park Friday morning.



Just days ago the committee and delivered a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office requesting the return of the removed statues. Mayor Lightfoot said she is working with the Italian community on a resolution.

"[We] will make a range of recommendations, not just on a single stature, but on ways in which we can bet do a better job, reflecting Chicago's history," Lightfoot said earlier this week.

As activists across the city and the nation condemned Columbus, Chicago Public Schools decided to drop his name from the October 12 holiday and now observe the day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

"It is not just about Columbus, it is part of our neighborhood where we grew up," said Carlo Vaniglia.
Monday's rally begins at 10 a.m., with a car parade around the park beginning at 11 a.m.
