ComEd customers impacted by widespread power outage can file claims for spoiled food

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd customers affected by last week's power outage may be able to file a claim for things like spoiled food.Several people have contacted ABC7 said they lost a lot of food last week due to the massive power outage. Hundreds of thousands of people in the Chicago area were impacted by the storms, which left many people in the dark for days.One viewer reached out on Twitter and said, "Sam, can you please tell us how to get a rebate for spoiled food from Commonwealth Edison? The South Suburbs were hit very hard by the storm on last Monday. I do not have food receipts from weeks or months ago. Help?"ComEd says customers can file claims for things like spoiled food and property damage.You can either file a claim online or call ComEd and they will mail the claim for to you.Once the form is received, you will be assigned a case manager and hey will determine if your claim meets the criteria for reimbursement.ComEd statement: