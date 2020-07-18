ComEd $200M bribery scheme fine won't be passed on to consumers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ComEd will pay $200 million to end a federal criminal investigation into a bribery scheme, the U.S Attorney's Office said Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The $200 million fine that ComEd has to pay will not be passed on to their customers.However, one watchdog group told ABC7 I-Team Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles that customers could have potentially been paying for ComEd corruption.Knowles spoke with the director of Illinois PIRG, which said the alleged corruption and political influence could have helped eliminate traditional oversight which could have then allowed for easier rate hikes for ComEd customers."All of the political power that ComEd amassed over the years, they used that to shape public policy to their interests, and the biggest piece is a law passed in 2011 that radically changed how their rates were set and how customers paid them, and it's led to a dramatic increase in profits for ComEd," said Abe Scarr, Illinois PIRG.PIRG said the 2011 Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act lessened regulation of the utility company.ComEd responded with the following statement: