ComEd hosts women engineering competition at Museum of Science and Industry

Thirty young women from Chicago competed at the ComEd EV Rally at the Museum of Science and Industry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty young women have been working for weeks with ComEd women engineers to build the cars of the future.

Saturday, they competed in the ComEd EV Rally at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The teams raced their electric cars around a track outside the museum and were joined by a special guest.

Actress Xochitl Gomez, who's Marvel's newest star, gave the girls words of encouragement during the event.

Each participant received a $2,000 scholarship for completing the program along with networking with ComEd Engineers and peers.