Communities in Schools of Chicago trains adults to recognize youth mental health problems

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teens are struggling with mental health. A recent survey from the CDC shows 42% of high school students in Illinois reported feeling sad or hopeless every day for two or more weeks.

Communities in Schools of Chicago is working to help adults recognize when teens are struggling.

"Our focus is really on education support, enhancing what the counselors in Chicago Public Schools are not able to do," said Dr. Judith Allen, Chief Operating Officer and Clinical Director.

She says it's important for parents to know what's typical of their teens, and recognize if there's a big change.

"If a child likes to sleep but they're sleeping more than normal, they're eating more than what is their baseline, their normal, then that's when we have to recognize that something else is wrong and be able to jump in and ask 'what's going on?'" said Dr. Allen.

The organization offers mental health first aid training.

"It's to help adults to acknowledge that there are some things that are slightly off with our adolescents," said Dr. Allen.

The next training is December 5th. You can register here.