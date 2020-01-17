u.s. & world

Zeta Phi Beta celebrates 100 years of sisterhood

By Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority gathered Thursday morning at Metra Millennium Station to unveil a digital billboard in honor of their centennial celebration!

"For 100 years we have been transforming lives through all of our community service initiatives such as Z-HOPE, Zetas Helping Other People Excellence," said Zeta Phi Beta TAZ President Mersaydes Young. "It is important that all of the world knows the good work we are doing, and Thursday, we are celebrating our monumental centennial year."

Events and community service activities will take place across Chicago in honor of the historically black sorority that was founded on January 16, 1920.

Every Woman Project
Saturday, January 18:
10:00 a.m. - Noon
Gary Comer Youth Center 7200 S. Ingleside Ave Chicago, IL
>Bring five items to help build care packages: Maxi pads, liners, tampons, socks and deodorants

Helping Our Homeless
Sunday, January 19:
Noon - 1:00 p.m.
Chicago Police Department 5105 S. Wentworth
>Drop off hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarfs and blankets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity serviceu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with alopecia and baldness
Senator calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' over impeachment question
Trump impeachment trial begins, senators vowing 'impartial justice'
'I lost a good friend': Father of Lansing soldier killed during training
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot at West Side barbershop: CPD
5 hurt, 2 critically, after truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks: police
LIVE: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice Friday
Man gets 60 years for death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton on West Side
Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old girl
Vietnam War veteran gets unexpected help after calling crisis hotline
Show More
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
WATCH: Chicagoans rate best, worst CTA seats
City aims to ban foam containers, plastic utensils at restaurants
City closes public access at 2 Rogers Park beaches due to erosion
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
More TOP STORIES News