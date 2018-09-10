EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4203820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade 2018, Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4203822" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade 2018, Part 3

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4203824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade 2018, Part 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4203828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade 2018, Part 5

The 49th annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Parade was held Sunday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.ABC7 was a proud sponsor of the event.A stream of dancers and floats hit the streets along with some familiar faces from ABC7. The parade started near 26th and California.This year's grand marshal was Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.The parade is an early celebration of the "call to arms" that triggered Mexico's War of Independence against Spain on September 16, 1810.Watch highlights of the parade below.