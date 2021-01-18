Community & Events

3 Chicago restaurants give out free meals to honor Dr. Martin Luther King

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- People all over Chicago are using this MLK Day to help others and give back.

Three Englewood restaurants are cooking up hot meals right now to hand out to residents in need. They include Deli King. Haley's Hoagie and Nick's Gyros.

Felicia Slaton-Young, executive director of the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of giving back.

RELATED: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: Remembering the civil rights leader with his own words
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoenglewoodholidaymartin luther king jrdonations
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
IL reports 3,385 new cases, 50 deaths
'It is happening everywhere': Chicago-area sees spike in carjackings
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Show More
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
2 IL regions move into Tier 1, allowing limited indoor dining: IDPH
Oscar Mayer hiring Wienermobile drivers
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More TOP STORIES News