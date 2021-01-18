CHICAGO (WLS) -- People all over Chicago are using this MLK Day to help others and give back.
Three Englewood restaurants are cooking up hot meals right now to hand out to residents in need. They include Deli King. Haley's Hoagie and Nick's Gyros.
Felicia Slaton-Young, executive director of the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of giving back.
3 Chicago restaurants give out free meals to honor Dr. Martin Luther King
